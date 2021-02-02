Financial Analysis: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) vs. Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dillard’s and Sears’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.26 $111.08 million $4.17 18.24 Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sears.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dillard’s and Sears, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 2 3 0 0 1.60 Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s currently has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential downside of 43.20%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Sears.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sears shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sears shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dillard’s has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and Sears’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s -1.51% -4.82% -2.12% Sears N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sears beats Dillard’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 30, 2020, the company had 257 Dillard's stores and 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

