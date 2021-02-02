Financial Comparison: Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) versus Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Balfour Beatty and Monitronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balfour Beatty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Monitronics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balfour Beatty $10.74 billion 0.23 $166.00 million $0.68 10.74 Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.40 $565.08 million N/A N/A

Monitronics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Balfour Beatty.

Profitability

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Monitronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A Monitronics International -35.55% -37.58% -6.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Balfour Beatty shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Balfour Beatty beats Monitronics International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services. The Support Services segment designs, upgrades, manages, and maintains water, gas, and electricity networks, as well as rail and highways. The Infrastructure Investments segment is involved in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. This segment also develops and finances public and private infrastructure projects. The company serves government departments and agencies, regulated utilities, and private sector organizations. Balfour Beatty plc was founded in 1909 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Monitronics International Company Profile

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

