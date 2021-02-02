Financial Review: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ICC and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $59.53 million 0.77 $4.29 million N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.12 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICC beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

