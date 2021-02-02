FinNexus One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FNX is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.