FIO Protocol Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041536 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 740,072,873 coins and its circulating supply is 216,748,363 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

