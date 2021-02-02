FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

