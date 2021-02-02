FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.990-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.64 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 6,779,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.