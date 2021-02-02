FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-238 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.64 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26.

FEYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

