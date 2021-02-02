FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.1 million.FireEye also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 8,002,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

