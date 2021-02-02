First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

First American Financial stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

