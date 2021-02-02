First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.