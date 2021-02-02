First American Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Alphabet by 17.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,775.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

