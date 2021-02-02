First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

