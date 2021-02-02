First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 38,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.