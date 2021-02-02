First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 38,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.61.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.