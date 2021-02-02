First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

