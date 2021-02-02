First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lifted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,214. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

