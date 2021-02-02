First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.68. 90,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 116,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 278.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

