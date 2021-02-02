First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.11. 214,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 263,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Get First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.