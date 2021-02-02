First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.39. 15,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 9,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.