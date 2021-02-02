First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

