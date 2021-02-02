First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.95

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $29.48. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 271,349 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the third quarter worth $3,605,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the third quarter worth $870,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

