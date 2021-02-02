First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.46. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 145,858 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

