First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.46. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 145,858 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
