First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.21. 27,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 84,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Get First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.