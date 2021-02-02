First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $16.06. First United shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 18,072 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $109.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in First United by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 127,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First United by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First United by 17.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

