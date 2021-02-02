Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Trading Up 5.5%

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 130,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 72,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 1,496.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

