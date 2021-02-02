FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FSV opened at C$179.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$83.36 and a 52-week high of C$189.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian raised FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

