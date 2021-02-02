FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FSV stock opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $145.84.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.