Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,233 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Autodesk worth $177,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

