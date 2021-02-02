Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $162,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USHY opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

