Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of STERIS worth $110,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

STE stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

