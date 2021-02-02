Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of The Boston Beer worth $120,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $64,959,074 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $974.65 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $957.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $908.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.76.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

