Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $164,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $227.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.