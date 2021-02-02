Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,944,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,122,795 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Banco Bradesco worth $131,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556,583 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,567,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.