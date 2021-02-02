Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $102.12 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $102,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $713.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $722.67 and a 200 day moving average of $640.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

