Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $104.81 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $104,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

