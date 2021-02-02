Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $106.42 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of HEICO worth $106,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEI stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.