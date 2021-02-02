Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $121.91 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Chart Industries worth $121,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,841,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

