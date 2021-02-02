Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $130.76 Million Holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Pjsc Lukoil worth $130,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,555,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, VTB Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Pjsc Lukoil

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

