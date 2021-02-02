Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $150.29 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,677,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,179,775 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Itaú Unibanco worth $150,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

