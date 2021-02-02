Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $156.91 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of ASE Technology worth $156,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

