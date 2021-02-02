Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $164.51 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,811 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Hess worth $164,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 2,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 122,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

