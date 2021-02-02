Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $327.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,901.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,646.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

