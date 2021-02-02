Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $92.26 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of KB Home worth $92,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $21,919,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 343,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,365 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

