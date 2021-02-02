Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Align Technology worth $224,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 137.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $543.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.96 and its 200 day moving average is $411.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50.

In other news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,110,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,364 shares of company stock worth $19,943,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.