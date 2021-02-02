Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,980,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Cisco Systems worth $938,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 66,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

