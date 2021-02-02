Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 8.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $146,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $294.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average of $270.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.