Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of OMRON worth $127,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. OMRON Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

