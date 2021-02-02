Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.64% of Meritage Homes worth $113,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 142.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

