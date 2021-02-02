Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,785 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $118,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average of $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

