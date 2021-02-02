Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $102,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.